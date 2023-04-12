Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $101.82

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.82, but opened at $88.23. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 1,048,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 11.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.