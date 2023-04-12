Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $101.82

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.82, but opened at $88.23. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 1,048,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 11.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.