Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.75

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 191375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,473.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Power Hydrogen

In other Clean Power Hydrogen news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy purchased 24,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,889.80 ($6,055.48). Company insiders own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

