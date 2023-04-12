Clearfield (CLFD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2023 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2023 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2023 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2023 – Clearfield had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $108.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2023 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $714.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Clearfield by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

