Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49. Clearfield has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $134.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13,834.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,493 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $23,992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.