Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,966 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 305.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,699,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.