Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

