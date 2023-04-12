Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,116 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

