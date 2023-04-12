Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

