Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

