Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 908.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $98.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

