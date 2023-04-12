Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2,936.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40,596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

