Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,745 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

