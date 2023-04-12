Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.