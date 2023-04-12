Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 128,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,748. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

