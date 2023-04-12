Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 143,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,788.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clover Health Investments

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.