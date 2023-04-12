Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

