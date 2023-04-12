Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $312.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.64 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.
Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
