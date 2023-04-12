Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company issued revenue guidance of $312.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.64 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

