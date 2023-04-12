Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

