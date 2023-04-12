CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.56

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1112238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CommScope by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.