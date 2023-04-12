Community Bank N.A. Acquires 12,960 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX remained flat at $30.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,945,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,711,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

