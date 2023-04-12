Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.63. 409,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average of $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

