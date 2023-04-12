Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

