Community Bank N.A. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.38. 645,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,844. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.