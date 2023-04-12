Community Bank N.A. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.45. 815,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,420. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $286.20. The company has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.61.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

