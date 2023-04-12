Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 256,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,509. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

