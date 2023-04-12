Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. 4,001,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,950. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

