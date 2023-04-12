Community Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 188,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,190. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.