Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 744,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

