Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.45

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 42764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. Raymond James assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Community Bank System Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

