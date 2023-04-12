Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 4.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 842,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,832,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
Compass Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
