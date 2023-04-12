Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 4.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 842,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,832,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Compass Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

