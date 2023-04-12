Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 994 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 120,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,063,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.