ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $135.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $106.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

