ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.86

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1321083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ContextLogic Trading Down 18.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.77 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 67.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 793,423 shares in the company, valued at $364,974.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 793,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,974.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,970.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,966 shares of company stock worth $749,646. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

