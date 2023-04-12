Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €65.28 ($70.96) and last traded at €64.90 ($70.54). Approximately 355,870 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.86 ($70.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.46.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

