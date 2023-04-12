Contrasting HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Valaris 11.01% 6.49% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valaris has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $755.69 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Valaris $1.60 billion 3.08 $176.50 million $2.33 28.15

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Valaris beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

