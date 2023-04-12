Contrasting Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.04 Lucira Health Competitors $466.17 million $9.58 million -51.45

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 337 623 1232 19 2.42

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucira Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 38.11%. Given Lucira Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.