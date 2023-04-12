Contrasting Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trine II Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine II Acquisition N/A -131.94% 6.01% Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Trine II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Trine II Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine II Acquisition N/A N/A $25.63 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 5.15 -$71.52 million ($0.64) -0.82

This table compares Trine II Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trine II Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Risk & Volatility

Trine II Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trine II Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trine II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 313.64%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Trine II Acquisition.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

