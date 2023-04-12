Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 836,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.