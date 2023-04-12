Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 31,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.