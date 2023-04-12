Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,502 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

ABC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

