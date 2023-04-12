Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after buying an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,855. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.12.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

