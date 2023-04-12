Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 5,827 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $37,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

