Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 28,571 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 583,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,579,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 106,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,243. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

