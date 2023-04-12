Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $12.07 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. 280,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

