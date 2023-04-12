Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CF Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in CF Industries by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 464,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

