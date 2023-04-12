Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 10.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,001,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 6,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

