Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,763 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 176,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,427 shares of company stock worth $4,914,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.