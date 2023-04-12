Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $23,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. 969,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,339. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

