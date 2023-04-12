Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $267.91. 13,843,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,740,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.74 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.69.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

