Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,173. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

